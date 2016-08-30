WNCAA Season 47 begins Sat at Makati Coliseum

The Women’s National Collegiate Athletic Association (WNCAA) will open its 47th season on Saturday at the Makati Coliseum in Makati City.

Saint Jude Catholic School (SJCS) will battle St. Stephen High School (SSHS) in the opening game of the juniors’ basketball division at 12:00 p.m.

In the triple-header seniors basketball division, Centro Escolar University (CEU) will face Rizal Technological University (RTU) at 1:30 p.m., while Miriam College (MC) will clash with Philippine Women’s University (PWU) at 3:00 p.m.

With the theme “Women on Fire: A Legacy of Passion,” the 47th edition will be hosted by SJCS.

The current Executive Council of WNCAA is headed by Maria Vivian Manila as executive director, Dolores Fernandez of St. Paul College, Pasig (SPCP) as the president, and Rene Ledesma of the University of Asia and the Pacific (UA&P) as vice-president.

WNCAA has 15 participating schools namely, Angelicum College, CEU, CKSC, DLSZ, La Salle College Antipolo, MC, PWU, RTU, SJCS, SPPC, SBCA, SPCP, St. Scholastica’s College, SSHS, and UA&P.