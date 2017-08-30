WNCAA unfurls 48th season on Sat at Philsport Arena

First-time host Poveda College will lead 15 other schools this Saturday when the 48th season of the Women’s National Collegiate Athletic Association (WNCAA) kicks off at Philsports Arena in Pasig.

Poveda alumnae who have excelled in their sports careers will be among the special guests in the opening rites set at 10 a.m. This season’s theme is “Audacia Sin Limites” (Courage without limits).

University of Makati will debut in the country’s only tri-level league for female athletes and is entered in all seniors events–badminton, basketball, volleyball, cheerleading, futsal, swimming, taekwondo and table tennis.

Other events are cheerdance (midgets division only) and softball (juniors only) and demonstration sports poomsae and mini cheerdance (for Preparatory to third grade students).

“We balance the rigors of education and sports and try to excel in both,” said Poveda president Dr. Azucena Camagan, who led the season launch yesterday at Poveda College Quezon City.

Centro Escolar University, which opens its bid against UMAK at 3 p.m., will gun for a seventh straight senior basketball title while De La Salle Zobel, despite the graduation of four players to the junior ranks, is confident of nailing an unprecedented eighth consecutive midgets championship.

CEU clinched the 47th season senior overall crown after also ruling taekwondo, table tennis, badminton, table tennis, swimming and cheerleading. DLSZ, meanwhile, was overall midgets and juniors winner.

Poveda will defend the midgets cheerdance crown.

Angelicum, Assumption, Chiang Kai Shek, La Salle College Antipolo, Miriam, Philippine Women’s University, Saint Jude, San Beda College Alabang, St. Paul Pasig, St. Scholastica, St. Stephen’s High School and University of Asia and the Pacific are the other member schools.

Camagan was joined in the press conference by league secretary general Ma. Angelica Dela Cruz, vice president Juanito Alamillo of CEU and executive director Maria Vivian Manila; Poveda academic support head Charisse Marie Raagas and Basic Education principal Annabelle Sanchez; commissioners Bryan Tabanag of basketball and Adrian Tabanag of volleyball; and representatives of the members schools.