Woman Empowered

The moms of the family are busy taking care of the household that they often neglect to take care of their own health. This goes the same for career women who are striving twice as hard to get that promotion. While the strength of a woman is never something to be doubted, they are also susceptible to health conditions that will affect whatever role in life they decide to play.

Healthway Medical’s S.E.E.D. program educates the women of today to take better care of their health by promoting the importance of Sleep, Eating Right, Exercise, and De-stressing. As part of active and preventive healthcare, SEED serves as a reminder for women to take the right steps towards taking care of themselves.

Sleep. Quality sleep can help women perform better at their work, by giving their brain and body a chance to rest. It also boosts the immune system, because there is more regulation on how you produce the cytokines that prevent infection and inflammation. Lack of sleep can cause problems in the circulatory system and put you at greater risk for heart disease. Aside from making sure that you are better protected against health conditions and their complications, a good night’s sleep also helps ward off premature aging to give you glowing, youthful looking skin.

Eat Right. While many women are constantly dieting to keep their figures, they might not be getting the right amount of nutrients for them to stay healthy. The key is moderation. Get a mix of lean proteins, healthy fats, smart carbs, and fiber can help you keep unwanted pounds and inches at bay while making sure that your body gets good nutrition.

Exercise. Staying active has a lot of benefits for women. It builds strong bones to decrease the risk of osteoporosis. It also helps to Reduce stress, depression and anxiety, and is said to help prevent dementia later on in life. Exercise increases focus and self-confidence. Sweating it out also gives the skin a glow by enhances the blood flow and unblocking pores.

De-stress. While the work at the office or at home never seems to get done, it is important to find time to relax. Stress can have take a significant toll on your health, from infertility to higher risks of depression, anxiety, and heart disease. Find some free time and indulge in something that you enjoy doing.

Aside from all these, it is also very important for women to have regular check-ups. Healthway Medical has a Women’s Lab that offers specialized services for women such as breast ultrasound, pap smear, cervical cancer vaccination, and screening for ovarian cancer. The Women’s Lab is equipped with the latest in screening and treatments, with friendly and accommodating physicians who are ready to answer their questions and guide them towards being in the pink of health.

