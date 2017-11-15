Woman falls into MRT tracks, loses arm

A woman lost her right arm when she fell off the platform of the Metro Rail Transit-3 (MRT3) and into the tracks on Tuesday afternoon.

Angeline Fernando, 24, had just alighted from a north bound train at the Ayala Station when the accident happened.

“She fell down at the tracks in between the first car and second car of the same moving train and hit her right hand which was cut,” a text message from MRT-3 shared to reporters by transportation undersecretary for rails Cesar Chavez said.

“The said passenger and her arm was brought at Makati Medical Center through lifeline ambulance,” the text message added.

Chavez said the MRT management will shoulder the hospital expenses of Fernando.