Woman gets arm back after losing it in metro rail accident

THE woman who lost her arm after she fell on the tracks of the Metro Rail Transit-3 has gotten it back after doctors reconnected it to her body, a transportation official said on Wednesday.

Angeline Fernando, 24, fell on the MRT-3 Ayala Station tracks on Tuesday due to dizziness. She lost her arm after it was caught between two moving train cars.

“Angeline’s arm is reconnected to her body; the bone, the nerve and vessels are reconnected. She is under observation at least until Friday this week,” Transportation Undersecretary for Rails Cesar Chavez said in a text message to reporters, quoting the physician who attended to Fernando.

The operation was performed at the Makati Medical Center where Fernando was immediately taken.

Chavez said that the management of the MRT-3 would help defray the cost of hospitalization.

Chavez said Fernando was an SM Foundation scholar at the Asia Pacific College, where she finished Bachelor of Science in Information Technology. She is now a software engineer.

An only child, Fernando is the lone breadwinner in her family.

Chavez said Fernando’s mother, Gloria, explained what happened to her daughter.

“Nahihilo si Angeline minsan pag maraming tao, lumalabas siya minsan sa Simbahan pag nagsisimba kami kasi nahihirapan siya huminga pag maraming tao,” said Chavez.

(Angeline gets dizzy sometimes in huge crowds. She goes out of Church when she hears mass because she finds difficulty breathing when there are lots of people.) REICELENE JOY IGNACIO

