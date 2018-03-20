Woman held after fire razes 20 houses in Cebu

A housewife, believed to be suffering from a mental condition, was taken into custody for allegedly setting their house on fire in Barangay Poblacion Ward 3 of Minglanilla town, south Cebu on Monday afternoon. Police identified the suspect as Jenny Paran, 38. Senior Police Officer 2 Oliver Dacua of the Minglanilla Police Station said Paran allegedly burned down their house made of light materials after a fight with her husband. Fire Officer 3 Emmanuel Bolo said they received a fire alarm at about 2:59 p.m. and was placed under control at 3:45 p.m. that razed more than 20 houses. Police said residents in the area seized Paran and turned her over to the Minglanilla Police Station. Paran, who may face a case for arson, denied the allegation.