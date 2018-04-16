Woman jumps to her death from 4th floor of shopping mall

A woman jumped to her death on Monday from the fourth floor of a shopping mall in Quezon City, police said.

The victim was identified as Girlie Mercado, 47. No other details are available as of posting time.

The incident occurred at the annex building of the SM City North EDSA at 12:12 p.m., police said in its initial report quoting a witness identified as Elyss Panganiban.

Responding security guards brought the victim to the Quezon City General Hospital but was declared dead on arrival at about 1 p.m.

The motive behind the incident has not been determined.

“She was immediately attended to and brought to the nearby hospital accompanied by our Emergency Response Team. We are cooperating with the local police on the ongoing investigation,” the mall’s management said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Chief Superintendent Guillermo Eleazar, QCPD director, said that security measures inside the mall would be reviewed.

This is the second death recorded at the mall in April.

On April 6, the head technician of a computer service center stabbed dead his customer after an argument. The suspect remains at large. GLEE JALEA