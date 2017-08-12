Woman killed in Caloocan

A 53-year-old bonds woman who was included in a barangay and police drug watch list was shot and killed by motorcycle-riding masked men Thursday afternoon in Caloocan City. Nemia Flores, 53 of 4912 San Vicente St. Brgy. 178 Area D Camarin died on the spot from gunshot wounds in the body while the still unidentified suspects sped away towards an unknown direction. Caloocan police chief Senior Supt. Chito Bersaluna said Flores was on her way home at around 5 p.m. on board a tricycle when the suspects, both wearing helmets and face masks blocked her path at the corner of Santolan and Avocado Streets, Brgy. 178 Camarin. The back rider alighted and shot the victim several times while the unidentified tricycle driver immediately run. Flores was previously visited by police under “Oplan-Tokhang” but refused to surrender and confirmed her involvement in illegal drugs.