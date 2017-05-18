Woman killed, church helper HURT IN CALOOCAN

A woman was shot dead while a church helper was wounded when an unidentified assailant attacked on Wednesday night in Caloocan City (Metro Manila). Police identified the fatality as Ma. Nina Arcinas, 53, who died on the way to the hospital from bullet wounds. The other victim – Christopher Dominic Mabini, 23 – stay-in personnel at San Jose Parish Church, suffered a bullet wound in the upper right leg. Senior Police Officer 1 Michael Anthony Ramirez said the victims were in front of sari-sari (variety) store along Agudo Street at about 10:45 p.m. when the gunman, wearing bull cap, black t-shirt and short pants, appeared and shot Arcinas several times. The suspect fled on board a waiting motorcycle driven by a companion, followed by two others on board another motorcycle who served as lookouts. Police recorded the incident as the second puzzling killing in Caloocan-Malabon-Navotas-Valenzuela area recently.