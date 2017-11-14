Woman loses arm in metro rail accident

A WOMAN lost her arm after she fell on the tracks of the Metro Rail Transit-3 on Tuesday, according to an official.

Angeline Fernando, 24, felt dizzy after she alighted from a northbound train at the Ayala Station, according to Transportation Undersecretary For Rails Cesar Chavez in a text message to reporters.

“As a result, she fell down at the tracks in between the first car and second car of the same moving train and hit her right hand which was cut,” Chavez said.

“The said passenger and her arm were brought to Makati Medical Center through a lifeline ambulance,” Chavez said.

The incident is now under investigation by Makati City Police.

Chavez said Fernando was an only child and the bread winner of her family, with her earnings coming from an online business.

Chavez said that the management of MRT-3 would help shoulder the expenses of Fernando’s hospitalization. REICELENE JOY N. IGNACIO