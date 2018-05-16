Woman nabbed for kidnap try in Manila

A WOMAN was arrested for attempted kidnapping of a child in Manila on Wednesday, police said.

The unidentified suspect allegedly tried to snatch a two-year-old girl in Plaza Lawton where the child’s mother was a vendor.

“Binatukan ko po talaga sya agad, uso po kasi yung nakawan ng bata. Baka isa po sya sa mga kumi-kidnap ng mga bata pagkatapos ay binebenta yung organs kaya natakot ako,” said the child’s mother.

(I slapped the back of her head. Kidnapping children seems to be a daily occurrence. She might be one of those who kidnaps kids and then sell their organs that’s why I was afraid for my child.)

The suspect, however, was quick to deny the allegations saying, “Wala akong kinukuhang bata. Bigla na lang dinakot yung ulo ko nung babae. Nakaupo lang naman ako, nakatunganga at may iniisip na malalim.”

(I did not get any child. The woman suddenly grabbed me by the head. I was just sitting down, staring and was deep in thought.)

The suspect has yet to be identified as various IDs were confiscated from her.

According to authorities, the suspect’s modus operandi is to lure victims by offering them food.

“Ang report dito sa amin ay inaabutan daw ‘yung bata ng pagkain o tsokolate. Inuuto nya ‘yung bata para kusang sumama sa kanya,” said Lawton Police Community Precinct Commander, Police Senior Inspector Randy Veran.

(The report we’re getting is that she would offer the child food or chocolate. He would coax the child to come with her.)

The victim’s mother is determined to file kidnpping charges against the suspect. KIM MALAIT