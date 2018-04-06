Woman shot dead by ex-partner on son’s graduation in Cebu

LUCILITA Rebuyas was excited to see her 13-year-old son graduate in elementary when she was shot dead by her former live-in-partner in Barangay Balao, in Barili town, southwest Cebu on Friday afternoon.

The suspect, Syrin Anotado, 38, a driver of a food catering company, and a native of Negros Oriental, was arrested by police after the incident.

Police Officer 3 John Robert Sacan of the Barili police station said that Rebuyas, 35, went to the Balao gym near the Balao Elementary School to attend the graduation of her grade six son.

Sacan said that when Rebuyas’ son was about to climb the stage, Anotado arrived at about 3:30 p.m. and shot Rebuyas at point-blank range. Rebuyas’ son rushed to his mother and cried. The Balao gym was jam-packed with people who were startled by the shooting incident.

Sacan said Rebuyas, who sustained a gunshot wound in the head, fell on the ground.

Rebuyas was brought to the Barili District Hospital and was declared dead on arrival.

Sacan said that Rebuyas and Anotado have been separated for about a year. They have three children.

Sacan said that Anotado who did not resist arrest admitted to the crime. Anotado told police that he killed Rebuyas out of jealousy. “He (Anotado) said that Rebuyas has a boyfriend,” Sacan said in Bisaya.

Sacan said the couple no longer saw each other until recently when Anotado went to Rebuyas’ house and asked for a reconciliation. However, Rebuyas rejected the idea.

Police recovered the .38 revolver pistol from Anotado who told police that he purchased the gun in Negros Oriental.

Anotado is detained at the Barili police station. A charge of murder will be filed against him, Sacan said. RHEA RUTH ROSELL