Woman who swallowed over 1kg of cocaine held at Thai airport

BANGKOK: A 27-year-old woman from the Ivory Coast has been arrested in Phuket, Thailand after an airport X-ray found more than one kilogram of cocaine in her stomach wrapped in scores of small packets. The woman was stopped by officials late Wednesday night at Phuket’s international airport after landing on a flight from Doha. An X-ray revealed more than 60 small packages in her stomach, filled with 1.2 kilograms (2.6 pounds) of cocaine, according to Sirinya Sitdhichai, secretary-general of Thailand’s Office of Narcotics Control Board. The drugs were likely bound for wealthy clients in Bangkok, he added. “Unlike methamphetamine, cocaine and ice [crystal meth]are for a very niche group of rich customers,” he told Agence France-Presse. He said drug traffickers based in West Africa routinely hire African or Asian woman as “mules” to smuggle narcotics into Thailand, a country whose porous borders and air links make it a popular transit stop for all kinds of contraband. Smugglers often fly into smaller airports outside Bangkok and then travel by road to sell the drugs in the capital, he added.

AFP