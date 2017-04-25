WOMAN TIPSTER KILLED IN CALOOCAN

A woman who served as a police “asset” or informer was shot and killed by unidentified suspects on Monday afternoon in Caloocan City (Metro Manila). The victim, identified only as “Juvilyn,” 25 to 30 years old, 4’7” in height and wearing black short pants and violet sleeveless shirt died instantly from bullet wounds in the head and body. Caloocan City police chief and Senior Supt. Chito Bersaluna said the victim was accompanied by one of the suspects inside the vacant BMBA Compound, Barangay 120 past 3 p.m. before she was shot repeatedly. After the killing, the suspect, together with three of his cohorts who served as lookouts, escaped on board two motorcycles. The Scene of the Crime Operatives led by Senior Insp. Sonny Boy Tepace recovered one spent shell for caliber .45 pistol from the crime scene. Residents in the area told police that the victim, who they knew was working somewhere in Monumento, was frequently seen in the area and allegedly served as a police asset, particularly in the campaign against illegal drugs. Bersaluna said they are checking video footage captured by a closed circuit television (CCTV) camera installed in the area to help them identify the culprits.

JING VILLAMENTE