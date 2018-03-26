Women in IT: A work in progress

A few weeks ago, I had the privilege of facilitating an IT and Network Security workshop for a client. There were a total of 40 participants, many of whom were either IT specialists or engineers. Not for the first time in my career, I found myself in a room dominated by men. Besides me, there were only two other women – a procurement officer and a group coordinator. It was just another day in the world of information technology.

IT has long been the domain of men for a myriad of reasons: Very few applicants for IT posts are women; the long hours the job entails can be discouraging, especially for working mothers; and, of course, hiring biases – both conscious and unconscious – can be a major roadblock to getting women IT professionals on board. This only means that so many organizations are missing out on the benefits of having a gender-diverse technology team.

The case for gender diversity has been made over and over again, but research by the US-based National Center for Women & Information Technology looked into the specific benefits of having a gender-diverse tech team. The study found that the presence of women in leadership positions is correlated with higher financial performance, better team dynamics and higher productivity. More gender-diverse teams were also shown to have better adherence to project schedules, better problem-solving capabilities and increased innovation.

It is difficult to argue with these pros, and yet in many organizations, IT remains a male-dominated space. To get ideas on how to chip away at this status quo, Deloitte spoke with women IT leaders and asked them what helped them rise to the top of their profession and what advice they usually give to other women who want to follow in their footsteps.

For starters, there really is no substitute for hard work. The executives Deloitte interviewed said working hard and developing a deep expertise helped them advance in the absence of traditional “old boy” networks. They worked on their project management and problem-solving skills and were able to gain respect by talking to programmers, technologists and project managers in their own “language” and offering advice on strategy and direction.

I know from personal experience how challenging it can be to penetrate a persistently male-dominated environment. A few years back, I made the move from the financial services sector to the telecommunications industry, where I was put in charge of governing a male-dominated Network and IT Management team. Although nobody came right out and questioned my authority as a woman and as a newbie in the industry, I did sense implicit resistance to my requests and directives.

Learning my team members’ jargon and mastering their highly technical world helped me earn their trust and convert them from adversaries to allies. Joining them for happy hour may have helped as well because really, who wants to be disagreeable over a pint of beer?

For Julie Lagacy, CIO at Caterpillar, Inc., her background in finance and HR and her communication skills played a big part in her success. It better enabled her to connect IT to business, which she sees as the chief role of the CIO, and also equipped her with the skills of persuasion necessary to get people to buy into the IT journey.

Now that she’s a mentor, one piece of advice Lagacy always gives to her mentees is to stop apologizing for not knowing everything. This mistaken belief that one must have all the answers in order to succeed has led to women missing out on opportunities as they are more likely to pass up a challenge just because they feel they aren’t an expert on the subject matter. The antidote is to surround oneself with people who have the skills and knowledge one lacks. According to Lagacy, “What is important is continuous learning and taking the initiative to find the answer.”

Fumbi Chima, CIO of Fox Networks Group, sees the compassion and empathy that women bring to the workplace as unique strengths. She believes that since most women are people-oriented, they are able to show genuine empathy for others, something many of her male counterparts lack. It’s something women can highlight about themselves when they start building their personal brand.

A personal brand is something business leaders build over time based on their values, beliefs, or their advocacies. It is nurtured through networking, social media, speaking engagements, and media opportunities that clearly communicate to the public what the person stands for. All the executives Deloitte spoke with agreed that a strong personal brand can be used to open career doors, improve relationships with key business stakeholders and inspire teams. But they also emphasized the need for an authentic personal brand. That authenticity is what allows people to feel connected to their leaders.

Chima, who has made diversity in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) a big part of her brand, may have said it best: “Authentic leadership is the hardest thing to do, but being an authentic leader is also the best thing you can be.”

For my part, I look forward to the day when I find myself in a room full of IT professionals and I am not the lone woman or one of only a few.There is certainly more than enough space in this field for women and it would be nice to kick back after a hard day’s work with a group of people with diverse voices, perspectives, and nerd jokes.

The author is a partner with the Risk Advisory group of Navarro Amper & Co., the local member firm of Deloitte Southeast Asia Ltd. – a member firm of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited – comprising Deloitte practices operating in Brunei, Cambodia, Guam, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.