Women in maritime take on the UN Sustainable Development Goals

As this column sees print, I would be enroute to Manila after participating in the conference in Alexandria, Egypt, to assist in the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) activity of establishing the Arab-WIMA (Women in Maritime Association). The Arab women who came to the inaugural meeting of the Arab-WIMA (AWIMA) represent an elite group of managers and leaders in their respective maritime administrations and private sector enterprises. The participants’ qualification are quite impressive not only in terms of their educational background but more so in the positions they occupy. There was for example a harbor master from Port Said of Libya and a chemical engineer from Egypt who is responsible in simulating oil spills. The representative from Saudi Arabia is the branding and communications manager of Bahri, the national oil and shipping company of Saudi Arabia and Sudan’s participant is a maritime lawyer. Egypt’s participants were strong in the maritime education sector, understandably as most of them come from the Arab Academy of Science, Technology and Maritime Transport.

Advertisements

The IMO is at the forefront in the mobilization of women engaged in the maritime sector consistent with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) No. 5 to“ Achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls” at the same time to get them to assist in realizing the rest of the SDGs. IMO has successfully established regional WIMAs such as those in Africa (WOMESA), Pacific Islands (PACWIMA) and in Asia (WIMA-Asia) and the most recent in the Arab region (AWIMA). The IMO initiative of “Integrating Women in the Maritime Sector” started in the late 1980s in pursuance of the United Nation’s recognition of the role and contribution of “Women in Development.”

Today, national WIMAs have also been established, such as that we have in the Philippines (WIMAPHIL), which translate the primary vision of expanding the opportunities for women in the maritime sector through encouraging young women and girls to pursue maritime career. National WIMAs also serve to sustain the regional WIMAs as they provide views and exchange insights and information on the pressing needs for action where women could take positive action. Such information could serve as a basis for convening the regional WIMA, and through which the support of IMO and other regional organizations and funding donors is solicited and generated.

As the global community looks intensely into achieving the SDGs, the regional and national WIMAs commit to take an active role in the endeavour. WIMA-Asia is scheduled to meet in November 2017 in Timor Leste to discuss their respective country’s plans on the transition from the UN Millennium Development Goals into the SDGs. The participants to the conference are expected to share how the women in maritime expect to contribute to realizing the SDGs within the realm of their expertise and jurisdiction.

It is important to recognize still that as regional and national WIMAs set to work on the SDGs, their success is contingent to the extent government and industry are willing to play their role as partners of the women in maritime.