Women in the PH maritime industry

It’s an accepted fact that the maritime industry is dominated by men, which is why the term “seaman” is widely used to describe anyone working at sea. But since the United Nations (UN) started promoting gender equality, women have been taking part in industries that once belonged to men, the maritime industry included. In the Philippines, women are being encouraged to join it, seeing that they have the same potential and skills as men.

To further encourage and support women in the industry, the Philippines followed the steps established by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) in strengthening and empowering women on issues involving the industry. As a result, the Women in Maritime Philippines (Wimaphil) was formed.

Since its establishment in 2007, Wimaphil has gathered 300 women as members and developed four regional chapters across the nation. It oversees the UN’s Millennium Development Goals (MDGs), which include coastal cleanups; livelihood programs for coastal communities; and the supervision and formulation of programs and seminars that discuss women’s health issues, like HIV/AIDS, maritime pollution and the illegal trafficking of women in seaports.

In 2015, the number of Filipino seamen around the world reached over 400,000, which is more than a quarter of the total 1.3 million-strong workforce in the global maritime industry. Of these figures, women only comprise 2 percent.

During the celebration of International Seafarers Day 2016 in the country, IMO Secretary General Kitack Lim said the maritime industry needs more women because of the quality work they provide. According to him, women are a very important source of human resources, which would make for safer sea travel. It would do well for the shipping industry to seriously consider this new wellspring of quality manpower.

If you can’t beat them, join them

The pioneer maritime school in the Philippines, the Philippine Merchant Maritime Academy (PMMA), started offering marine engineering and other maritime courses in 1993 in compliance with Republic Act (RA) 7192, or the Women in Development and Nation Building Act. This law mandates the integration of women in various industries and in the military to make them on par with men in terms of development and nation-building. Several maritime institutions followed thereafter.

Today, more and more women have been exploring this male-dominated industry. According to Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) Deputy Administrator Nicasio Conti, more than 810,481 seaman’s books have been released since 2010, 47,038 of which were to women. But although many women are now part of the industry, society still cannot deny that those who wish to join the maritime workforce encounter many challenges.

When asked to share their experiences onboard, almost all the female seafarers interviewed for this article revealed that one of their biggest challenges, aside from discrimination, was sexual harassment. An instructor at a maritime private school in Quezon City shared an experience she had when she was exploring the industry, when she had her training as a cadet officer in an inter-island shipping firm.

“Parang natrauma ako, kasi pakiramdam ko mababa ‘yung tingin nila sa akin, sa mga babae, na parang hindi ko kaya. Tapos every time, sinasabi na pambahay ka lang, mag-alaga ng bata or gagawa ng baby [I got traumatized because I felt like they (seamen) looked down on me, on women, like I can’t do it. And every time, they would just tell me I’m supposed to be at home taking care of my child or making babies],” said the instructor, who asked to remain anonymous.

Defying the waves

As one of the world’s primary suppliers of seafarers, the Philippines is also expected to encourage more women to join the industry. To be able to do so, various developments in the training and education of women seafarers are used. They aim to help empower women and promote gender equality.

In 2013, the Angkla party-list filed a resolution in the House of Representatives that urged the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) to further provide aid and offer advancement to undervalued Filipino women seafarers. Its main goal is to provide protection, proper legislation, and fair treatment of women on board.

The resolution also calls on the government and maritime stakeholders to generate programs and policies that will broaden the opportunities of aspiring female mariners.

Meanwhile, Wimaphil launched the “She-to-Sea” campaign,which seeks to encourage women to join the maritime industry and intensify gender sensitivity awareness. The Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) is also encouraging female seafarers because prospects are really bright. Aside from the thousands of vacancies in the industry, the compensation offered is also competitive.

Much augmentation is still needed, but as suggested by a case study from the World Maritime University, “to encourage more women in the maritime industry, they must expand the educational opportunities offered to women, come up with better remuneration, and provide suitable service conditions for women on board.”

Surviving at sea

Jasmin Labarda, a chief mate in an offshore oil vessel, is the first Filipino woman to have manned the ship. She first went aboard the ship when she was 17 years old. Right now, she is the first Filipina to hold a senior position in the offshore oil industry. According to her, it is not easy to work in a place dominated by men, because she has experienced a lot of challenges, including all kinds of discrimination.

Since seafaring is mostly a physical and demanding job, men have to work thrice as hard to prove themselves.

For women, this means that they have to work 10 times as hard to show that they are on par with men. One of the things that needs to be changed, though, Labarda said, is women’s mindset regarding the seafaring industry.

Most women work in cruise ships and ferries, and only a few of them were able to get ahead of the ranks.

Women may be facing a lot of physical and emotional challenges in the maritime industry. But despite all these, the support and encouragement that the world gives them are undeniable. After all, even seamen recognize that they also need women’s help.