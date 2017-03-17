Women’s Aquathlon rolls off March 19

A large field of over 320 from around the country will test their mettle as the 3rd Atleta Ako Women’s Aquathlon fires off at precisely 7 a.m. on March 19 at the Philsports Complex in Pasig City.

Organized by Bike King headed by Raul Cuevas and presented by AtletaAko.com and Philippine Sports Commission, the race will take place at the swimming pool followed by running at the track oval. Girls aged 7-8-years-old will race 50 meters swimming and 600 meters running while girls aged 9-10 will race 100 meter swim-600 meter run and those aged 11-12 will swim 200 meters and run 1.8 kilometers. Girls aged 13-14 and 15-17 will race 300 meter swim-2.2 Km run and 400 meter swim-4.2 km run respectively.

Adult participants (18 and older) in the event supported by SMART, TIMEX the official race timer, Standard Insurance the group accident insurance provider, Klean Kanteen, Urban Ashram Yoga, Ogalala, Robinsons Supermarket, Gardenia, Del Monte, Neutrogena, Gatorade, Havaianas, E-Z Laces, David’s Salon, Dolfin, Bestway, Be #kidspirations, emco, Sante Barley, Flaming Wings, Certified Calm, Ceelin Chewables, Active Setyl, Sante Impact System, Razon’s, R. Lapid’s Chicharon & BBQ, Myra, 2XU, Fujifilm, Century Tuna, media partners Endurance, SwimBikeRun.ph and Gameplan will swim for 500 meters and run for 5 kilometers on the standard course while those who signed for the petite course will swim 300 meters and run 3 kilometers. Relay participants will take part in the standard course.

“We are happy that for the third consecutive year, our aquathlon attracted another large field of women and girls who strive to challenge themselves and also aim to achieve something in the spirit of International Women’s Month,” said AtletaAko.com founder Cecile Narvaez-Hufana.

At stake in the event are trophies and giftpacks for the Top 3 winners of the seventeen race categories (including the Relay Open). The awarding ceremony will be held at 10AM at the track oval.

Participants can start claiming their race kits at 5:30 AM at the track oval, check-in their run gear at the swimming pool area starting 6AM and attend a race briefing at 6:30 AM. The first wave of the race will start at 7AM.

For details visit www.bikekingphilippines.com.