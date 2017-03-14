Women’s rights under assault worldwide—UN chief

UNITED NATIONS, United States: Women’s rights are under fresh assault worldwide, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Monday (Tuesday in Manila) as a two-week conference kicked off at the United Nations to take stock of the fight for gender equality. President Donald Trump’s “global gag rule” cutting US funding to groups that offer abortion services and Russia’s decision to ease punishment for domestic violence are casting a long shadow on the annual gathering of the Commission on the Status of Women. “Globally, women are suffering new assaults on their safety and dignity,” Guterres told the opening session of the conference at UN headquarters in New York. “Some governments are enacting laws that curtail women’s freedoms. Others are rolling back legal protections against domestic violence.” “Women’s rights are human rights — and attacks on women are attacks on all of us. This is why we have to respond together,” he added. Trump, who declared himself opposed to abortion during his campaign, signed a decree just days into his presidency barring US funding for foreign non-governmental groups if their work touches on abortion.

AFP