As the world celebrates International Women’s Day today, the director-general of the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) said there is a need to involve more women in economic growth and climate action.

“Most obvious is the acknowledgement that unless we can include women –50 percent of the world’s population – in economic growth and climate action, we will not reach our full potential. This was recognized at COP23 with the establishment of the Gender Action Plan highlighting that women and men are impacted differently by climate action, and that unequal participation of women is impeding efforts to solve our shared challenges,” said GGGI Director-General Frank Rijsberman in statement posted in the International Press Service.

He said that out of the 173 economies surveyed by the World Bank, 155 have laws that impeded women’s economic opportunities ranging from gender-based job restrictions and legal rights to land tenure, among others.

“We have come far, and we have a long way to go. Women are still under-represented in politics around the world. Globally, the pay gap between men and women for equal work remains a concern,” Rijsberman said.

“Addressing barriers to gender equality requires bold leadership, innovations, and broad, cross-sectoral engagements. Transformational change happens through deliberate strategy, resources and actions,” he added.

He cited the case of Rwanda that has shown commitment to gender mainstreaming across ministries, with GGGI supporting the adoption of a Gender and Social Inclusion Framework into the National Roadmap for Secondary Green City Development.

“In Indonesia, GGGI’s work with the Peatland Restoration Agency to mainstream gender responsive policies into the mobilizing of public private partnerships and carbon finance to restore and stop further degradation of peatlands across the country will ensure creation of co-benefits to local communities. Without the active participation of women in decision-making and implementation, a project is less likely to achieve its economic and environmental objectives,” he added.

Rijsberman said that green growth is a powerful vehicle for modernizing economies while reducing inequalities and safeguarding natural resources and ecosystems.

“Global Green Growth Institute is working with governments in 28 countries to identify transformational green growth potential through policy, financial vehicles, and investment projects in support of Nationally Determined Contributions and Sustainable Development Goals,” he added.

CCGI is a treat-based international organization that has its headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, and advocates and promotes green growth, balanced and inclusive economic growth, and environmental sustainability.