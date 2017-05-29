‘Wonder Woman’ Gal Gadot greets Filipino fans

Israeli actress Gal Gadot greets her Filipino fans in a short video released by Warner Bros. Pictures inviting moviegoers to watch her film, “Wonder Woman” opening in Philippine cinemas nationwide on June 1.

“Mabuhay, Philippines! I’m Gal Gadot and I play Wonder Woman in the first-ever live-action Wonder Woman movie. From the gorgeous island paradise of Themyscira, to the World War 1 Europe, the film is full of action and adventure, as an Amazon warrior learns what it takes to become one of the greatest superheroes of all time,” she excitedly says.

She concludes, “Don’t miss Wonder Woman in ci­nemas this June.”

Before she becomes Wonder Woman, she was Diana, princess of the Amazons, raised on a sheltered island paradise and trained to be an unconquerable warrior. When an American pilot crashes on their shores and tells of a massive conflict raging in the outside world, Diana leaves her home, convinced she can stop the threat. Fighting alongside man in a war to end all wars, Diana will discover her full powers … and her true destiny.

Joining Gadot in the international cast are Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Danny Huston, David Thewlis, Connie Nielsen, Elena Anaya, Ewen Bremner, Lucy Davis, Lisa Loven Kongsli, Eugene Brave Rock and Saïd Taghmaoui.

Created by William Moulton Marston for DC Comics, the new Wonder Woman is directed by Patty Jenkins from a screenplay by Allan Heinberg.

The video is available at Warner Bros. Pictures Philippines’ YouTube channel.