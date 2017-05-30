Why Wonder Woman needs to win

It’s no secret how I felt about “Batman vs. Superman”—the best thing about it was not the titular characters, but Gal Gadot who played the support hero Wonder Woman. Whenever she had a scene—be it dark or murky—the screen lit up. Gadot brought something which I felt Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill’s characters could not—wisdom, inner strength and light.

When I saw the trailers for Wonder Woman, I thought that if the film was as good as these, then this could be one of DC’s best movies yet.

Gal Gadot, a mother and Israeli model not only has the stunning looks and the height, she is also intelligent and charming; she has a certain grace and she exudes a combination of strength and gentleness. With her, I felt they hit a casting jackpot.

I have not seen the film yet but I’m buoyed the initial positive response.

Warner Brothers and DC need her to win because the world has really been waiting for a female-centered superhero movie to be both a box office and critical success.

They also need Wonder Woman to win because of all the complications the DC and “Justice League” franchises have been facing—BvS and Suicide Squad made money but were critically panned; and Zack Snyder recently had to bow out of directing Justice League after the death of his daughter. That movie, due in November, is now in the hands of Joss Whedon who did The Avengers.

The biggest reason I can think of right now for wanting and needing Wonder Woman to win is because she is a huge feminist icon. She reminds women they can be heroes too, they can hold their own and as history has shown, they can also show men how it’s done.

We live at a time when misogyny is out in the open—you would think that after the activism of the late ‘60s, early ‘70s and again in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s, we’ve pushed the women’s agenda forward and there’d be less work to do in 2017.

Apparently not.

Our President just gave license to our soldiers in Mindanao to rape up to three women—to even shrug it off as a joke erodes the humanity and dignity of women and contributes to rape culture. Earlier, one senator made another “joke” about single moms.

Of course I’m just talking about this part of the world—I’d need to go long form if I had to address the issues in the US, the Middle East and elsewhere.

There’s a great photo of a little girl in a Wonder Woman costume with a little frilly skirt, gazing in awe at Gal Gadot (who is standing beside Ezra Miller aka “The Flash”) in a giant Justice League poster.

For me, that says it all. The next generation of women needs their beautiful and inspiring heroes and role models too. Because there is still so much to fight for, winning inspiration and hope in all forms for girls and women is most welcome.

Wonder Woman opens tomorrow in regular, 3D and IMAX 3D formats.