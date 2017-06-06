‘Wonder Woman’ shatters box office records

Female super hero’s first stand-alone movie earns P233M and counting

One of the best-reviewed and most-anticipated super hero movies of all time, director Patty Jenkins’s epic action adventure “Wonder Woman,” soared to the top of the Philippine box office earning a record-shattering P233 million as of press time, with the figure still climbing.

The Manila Times asked Warner Bros. Philippines for this updated amount after following its opening day gross on June 1 at P48.39 million, which is officially the year’s biggest non-holiday opening day record.

The movie, which stars Gal Gadot as Diana Prince and Wonder Woman and Chris Pine as her ally Steve Trevor, marks the global icon’s first-ever solo feature film and the first female-led big screen adventure of the modern superhero era.

Moreover, the massive weekend figures have given Wonder Woman the country’s biggest female superhero movie opening of all time, and the biggest opening for a foreign movie directed by a woman [out-grossing “Fifty Shades of Grey” at P94.5 million].

Other notable records achieved were the second biggest opening weekend for the year [surpassing “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2” at P159 million]; fourth biggest June opening weekend of all-time [ahead of “Transformers: Dark of the Moon” at P210 million], and second biggest opening weekend ever for a Warner Bros. (overtaking “Batman v Superman: Dawn Justice at P162 million for a two-day weekend).

“Wonder Woman” arrived in Philippine cinemas on a wave of universally enthusiastic reviews and unprecedented want-to-see scores.

Warner Bros. Philippines’ general manager Francis Soliven said, “Patty Jenkins and her talented cast and crew have delivered the Wonder Woman adventure that new and longtime fans have been waiting for, and we’re glad to see the film connect in such a big way with moviegoers across the Philippines.”

Globally, Wonder Woman is the weekend’s greatest box office draw, taking in $223 million worldwide, and counting.

The impressive global total makes Wonder Woman”the largest female-lead superhero movie opening of all time, the biggest opening in June for a superhero movie, and the biggest opening in June for a Warner Bros. film. With a Certified Fresh rating of 93 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, the film is also one of the best-reviewed superhero films ever, and its CinemaScore of A shows audiences agree.

In the US, the film has grossed $103 million and has the highest opening weekend box office of all time for a female director. The film had also fared well worldwide earning $120 million.

Still showing across the Philippines, “Wonder Woman” is distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company.