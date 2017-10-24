Wong, Harmie boost NGAP NLuzon regional cast

Paolo Wong hopes to sustain his top form while Harmie Constantino sets out for another crown as they banner the field in the 2017 NGAP Northern Luzon Regional Golf Championship firing off Friday at the Beverly Place Golf Club in Pampanga.

Wong will be coming into the 54-hole tournament brimming with confidence following his three-stroke win in the recent Canlubang Amateur Open. But the Manila Southwoods’ bet remains wary of his rivals in the Elite division, including Don Petil, Rich Albano, Luis Castro, Aidric Chan and Carl Corpus.

Others vying in the premier division of the event sponsored by the MVP Sports Foundation are Perry Bucay, Korean Hwang Sa Gyang, Loyd Labrador, Raymond Mondejar, Masaichi Otake, Pyo Seung Hwan, Adrian Romero, Wiggam Tapdasan, Pierre Ticzon, Lanz Uy and Paolo Uy.

Constantino, on the other hand, seeks a repeat of her nine-stroke romp over Kristine Torralba last year as the many-time national team mainstay heads the field in the Elite women’s side that also includes Koreans Kim Seo Yun and Shin Seo Yun, Missy Legaspi, Isabela Miravite, Kayla Nocum, Yang Ju Young, Sunshine Zhang and Torralba.

Listup is ongoing. For details, call NGAP at (63 2) 7065926 or email ngap2009handicap@yahoo.com or Beverly Place Golf Club at (045) 4361860 or 0922-8675486 (Ms. Gail).

Other titles to be disputed in the event organized and conducted by the National Golf Association of the Philippines and serving as part of the PLDT Group National Amateur Golf Tour are the men’s Divisions I and II and the ladies handicap Open category.

August Cruz is also eyeing back-to-back in Division I I (handicap 5-12) that also features Alan Alegre, Bernard Chang Jr., Jonathan Cruz, Leo Cumlat, Francis Lanuza, Efren Leonardo and Francis Telan.

Richard Albano, meanwhile, heads the Division II (handicap 13-and-above) along with Rante Bambao, Lido Degusman, Rei Francia, David Kagahastian, Jesus Laigo, Salvador Ner and Jose Wenceslao.

Baguio’s Marianne Bustos and Forest Hills’ Jonah Ilagan are the early entries in the ladies side of the event set at the flat but bunker-laden Beverly Place layout.