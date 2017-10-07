Wong, Saso cruise to Cangolf Am triumphs

Southwoods’ Paolo Wong recalled his fierce form and fired a four-under 68, beating Jolo Magcalayo by three for the men’s crown while Yuka Saso completed her domination of the ladies field with a 69 in the Championship division of the 17th Canlubang Amateur Open at Cangolf’s South and North courses in Laguna yesterday.

Wong struck with late birdies on both nines to card a pair of 34s and pool a 54-hole total of 208, three shots clear of club bet Magcalayo, who turned in a 69 for a 211 while Gido Mandanas, also of Cangolf, placed a far third at 217 after a 74 in the annual event put up annually by the host club and the Yulo family as part of their effort to help develop the sport.

Paolo Barro of Villamor skied to a 78 and wound up fourth at 224 followed by Jonas Magcalayo (76-225), Carlo Villaroman (75-226), Rolando Balasabas (74-229), Edsel Opulencia (76-231), Seung Hyeon Back (84) and Kim Tae Soo (80), who finished tied at 234.

Saso, on the other hand, added the Cangolf Am title to her list of victories this year, including the Phl Amateur and the Phl Matchplay, as she closed out with a 69 for a 36-hole aggregate of 134, including a solid 65 in the first round.

That was a whopping 13-stroke victory over Nicole Abelar, who groped for a 74 and a 147 while Annyka Cayabyab placed third at 150 after a 73 followed by Sophia Blanco (78-153), Mafy Singson (82-153), Laia Barro (91-153) and Kang Da Yeon (81-157).

Wong, who padded his lead to two despite a second round 73, moved 3-up with a birdie on No. 1, dropped a stroke on the next but birdied Nos. 7 and 9 to regain a three-stroke lead as Magcalayo settled for an opening 35.

Magcalayo tried to press his bid with a birdie on No. 12 but Wong countered with his own birdie feat on the next before the latter birdied Nos. 16 and 18 to secure the victory despite a bogey finish.

Saso, on the other hand, sustained her bogey-free opening 65 with birdies on Nos. 2 and 5 but fumbled with her first bogey on the sixth and dropped another stroke on No. 8 before birdying the ninth.

But after four pars at the back, the talented Fil-Japanese shotmaker hit back-to-back birdies from No. 14 then holed out with another birdie to negate her third bogey on No. 16.