Woodlands Point offers idyllic isolation

Charming log cabins set against a majestic backdrop of mountain ranges and surrounded by lush flora are the stunning scenery that greets visitors to Woodlands Point, an exclusive, low-density community by the SM Group in the heart of Tagaytay Highlands.

Nestled along one of the topmost elevations in Highlands, Woodlands Point is constantly enveloped in Tagaytay’s cool and misty weather and offers panoramic vistas of the Canlubang countryside, Laguna de Bay and verdant mountains in the horizon.

The signature feature of Woodlands Point is its unique log homes of Western red cedar imported from Canada and elegant detailing of glass and stone. Stretching across 12 hectares of land, the low-density neighborhood has only five cabins per hectare, allowing residents to enjoy their space and the green surroundings landscaped with thousands of Norfolk pines for an authentic mountaintop ambience.

Inspired by log cabins in North America, each stylish home at Woodlands Point is designed with large picture windows that make it blend with the natural features of the Highlands countryside. Every log cabin features high ceilings in living and dining areas, spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets, en suite toilets and baths, and a semi-furnished kitchen equipped with a complete cabinet system, refrigerator, oven, cooking range, and range hood.

Woodlands Point homes are built to last with a state-of-the-art reticulation system for mess-free termite control log protection. Other unit features include emergency power systems, water heaters and engineered wood floorings. The Western red cedar log is naturally decay and insect resistant, as well as fragrant, providing a distinct living experience.

Aside from enjoying the comfort, luxury, and tranquility of the community, homeowners can enjoy the various recreational opportunities offered at the exclusive Tagaytay Highlands Country Club. Membership to the Country Club comes with owning a Woodlands Point home, giving residents access to world-class leisure facilities.

Tagaytay Highlands is the premier mountain resort development of the SM Group in Tagaytay. Nestled among the highest elevations of the city, it is a leisure destination that speaks of exclusivity and luxury, where stunning nature views and a breezy, cool climate come together to redefine relaxation. For inquiries about owning a Highlands home, call +632 5052422 and +63917 5150158 or visit www.tagaytayhighlands.com