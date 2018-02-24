Woods, Stricker named vice captains for Ryder Cup

LOS ANGELES: Team captain Jim Furyk on Tuesday named Tiger Woods and Steve Stricker as vice captains for the American Ryder Cup team.

Furyk made the announcement at PGA of America headquarters in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

The Ryder Cup will be played September 28-30 at Le Golf National outside of Paris, France. The Americans have not won in Europe since 1993.

Furyk had previously named 2012 and 2016 captain Davis Love to be a vice captain.

Furyk, Woods and Love served as assistants on Stricker’s winning American Presidents Cup team last year.

Woods was an assistant for the US Ryder Cup victory at Hazeltine in 2016.