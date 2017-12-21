WORDS OF GOLD

The 94-year-old matriarch of National Book Store is a well of wisdom, and here she shares some of the principles which have guided her throughout her life and career.

■ Work hard, very hard. There is no express elevator to success; you have to climb the stairs.

■ Importante ang tama (Doing right is important).

■ Honesty is the best policy.

■ “You make your own luck. Kung hindi ka kikilos, hindi ka kikita, at maslalong hindi ka aasenso. Hindi totoo ang suwerte, you make your own swerte. (If you don’t put in the hard work, you won’t succeed. You make your own luck.)

■ One of the books I highly recommend young people to read is How to Win Friends and Influence People by Dale Carnegie.