Work, classes suspended anew in Mayon-affected areas

MAYON Volcano spewed more ash and lava on Wednesday afternoon, prompting local officials to suspend work and classes in parts of Albay on Thursday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said Wednesday.

As Mayon remains under Alert Level 4 or “intense unrest”, classes are suspended in:

• Guinobatan – all levels (public and private) until January 26

• Legazpi – all levels (public and private) until January 26

• Polangui – all levels (public and private) until January 27

Phivolcs reported that the volcano spewed more lava at 1:45 p.m. followed by an ash plume rising to 3 kilometers (km) on Wednesday.

The agency has recorded five “lava fountaining” events out of Mayon since Tuesday.

The volcano’s restless behavior has prompted the local government of Albay to extend the danger zone from 8 kilometers (km) to 9 kilometers (km). GLEE JALEA