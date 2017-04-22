Work, classes suspended in Metro for Asean meet

MALACAÑANG on Friday announced the suspension of work and classes in parts of Metro Manila next week to minimize disruption to be caused by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) summit and related meetings.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea signed on April 21 Memorandum Circular 18 suspending work in the public and private sectors and classes in all levels in Manila on April 28.

For government offices located inside the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) Complex in Pasay City, a week-long work suspension will be implemented from April 24 to 30 (Monday to Sunday).

Work in government offices located at the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) Complex will be suspended from April 28 to 30.

“To ensure uninterrupted delivery of public service, transactions with frontline government offices, located inside the PICC and CCP Complex, may be processed in other business and/or satellite offices of said agencies,” the memorandum read.

“Government agencies involved in the delivery of basic services, including security and safety, health and emergency preparedness, and those directly involved in the conduct of various Asean meetings and related activities, shall remain open and perform their normal functions,” it added.

The memorandum said suspension of work in the private sector on April 24 to 30 “is left to the discretion of their respective local government units and/or employees based on their assessment.”

Government work in the cities of Pasay, Makati and Manila will also be suspended on April 27.

Schools in Pasay, Makati and Manila however have the discretion to suspend classes on April 27.

The Asean summit and related meetings will be held at the PICC Complex in Pasay City. Leaders of member-states of the Asean and diplomats are expected to attend the summit.