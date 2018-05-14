‘Work conflict’ seen behind QC prosecutor’s slaying

Police are suspecting “a job-related conflict” behind the ambush of a deputy prosecutor in Quezon City on Friday.

Deputy Prosecutor Rogelio Velasco, 64, was gunned down by unidentified assailants while he was inside his red Toyota Innova with license plate number ZNV 499 at Holy Spirit Drive, Barangay Holy Spirit.

“The family is allegedly receiving threats. Second, we are also looking at possible motives like business, and personal [conflicts]. Our forefront is a job-related issue,” Quezon City Police District (QCPD) chief Joselito Esquivel told reporters in a briefing on Sunday.

Esquivel said an eight-member task force was already formed to investigate the shooting of Velasco.

“We are looking at four suspects and two persons of interest behind this,” Esquivel said.

He showed two composite illustrations of the two gunmen based on the description of a security guard who was near the area where the shooting happened. One of the suspects used a short firearm, while the other wearing a black mask used a long firearm.

The gunmen were also described to be at least 5’6’’ tall and of medium built and fair complexion.

QCPD Deputy Director for Operations Sr. Supt. Ronaldo Ylagan, who heads Special Investigation Task Group Velasco, said the victim’s two children, who were also inside the vehicle during the shooting, were immediately secured.

The assailants were reportedly on board a white Innova with a stolen plate number and headed to Commonwealth Avenue immediately after the shooting.

Meanwhile, Velasco was rushed to the East Avenue Medical Center but was pronounced dead on arrival.