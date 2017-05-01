Workers get free rail rides

Light Rail Transit Line-2 and Metro Rail Transit will give free rides to workers on May 1 in celebration of Labor Day.

Passengers need only show their company IDs to avail themselves of the free rides from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., according to the management of LRT-2 and MRT-3.

LRT-2 runs from C.M. Recto Avenue in Manila to Santolan in Quezon City and vice versa, while MRT-3 runs from North Avenue in Quezon City to Taft Avenue in Pasay City and vice versa.

The Light Rail Transit-1 will also give free rides from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., its operator Light Rail Manila Corp. said in an advisory.

The company said commuters with Beep Cards will not be charged for tapping during those hours. Even those who do not have load credits in their Beep Cards will be able to enter, the LRMC said.

LRT-1 runs from Baclaran in Pasay City to Roosevelt Ave. in Quezon City.