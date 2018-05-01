Workers march to Mendiola, call on govt to end contractualization

ABOUT 1,000 workers from various groups began their march to Mendiola on Tuesday, Labor Day, with a call to the government to end contractualization, one of the campaign promises of then presidential candidate Rodrigo Duterte in 2016.

Members of Kilusang Mayo Uno (KMU), Alliance of Filipino Workers (AFW), and Sentro ng mga Nagkakaisa at Progresibong Manggagawa (SENTRO) were at the Mabuhay Monument (formerly Welcome Rotonda) as early as 7 a.m.

“Marami sa mga hospital workers natin ang nangangailangan din ng magagandang benefits kagaya ng early retirement at security of tenure (Many hospital workers in the country are also in need of proper employee benefits such as early retirement and security of tenure),” AFW secretary general Lito Calderon told The Manila Times.

“Kung casual worker ka lang ng kumpanya, madalas mababa lang ang sweldo mo at every five months lang may kasiguraduhan sa trabaho. (When you’re only a casual worker in a company, your salary is usually low and you have a stable job every five months),” said Renel Puti from the Philippine Metalworkers Alliance.

“Sana maging pantay-pantay ang treatment sa manggagawa dahil hindi lang pagod ang aming nararanasan kundi kakaibang hirap din sa trabaho (We call for fair treatment for all workers because it’s not just fatigue but the hardships that go with the job that we experience),” he said.

Urban poor group Kadamay gathered in front of the National Housing Authority (NHA) at about 6 a.m. before marching off to Welcome Rotonda to join the rally.

“Nasa kamay ng mga manggagawa ang tunay na kalayaan mula sa kontraktwalisasyon, pang-aapi at panggigipit. Puro pangako ang ginawa ni Presidente Rodrigo Duterte para sa mismong manggagawa ngunit nasaan na ang mga ito? (Only our workers can be truly free from contractualization and other forms of abuse. President Duterte only made promises but where they fulfilled?),” said Congressman and Akbayan Rep. Tom Villarin who spoke in front of the rallyists.

Meanwhile, 100 members of the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) and Quezon City Department of Public Order and Safety (DPOS) were deployed at the Rotonda to tighten security.

Out of the targeted 150,000 rallyists nationwide, 60,000 workers are expected to take to the streets in Metro Manila to demand an end to the widespread job contractualization scheme or “endo”.