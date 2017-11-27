Working together to achieve inclusive prosperity

IN a world of diversity and disruption, there is an urgent call for the ‘noble vocation’ of businesses to help create a more inclusive and humane economy.

Inspired by the need to provide more and better jobs, broader prosperity and lasting ways to help the less fortunate, the M.A.P. encourages collaborative and transformative actions, and an economic system that promotes growth and spreads its benefits more broadly. In pursuing its mission of promoting management excellence for nation-building, the M.A.P. partners with other business organizations, the government, the academe and the civil society in pushing for reforms and policies that are geared towards eliminating poverty, capitalizing on disruptive technologies, and enabling a more sustainable business environment where everyone has room to succeed.

MAP STRATEGIC THRUST

Member Benefits

Advocacies for:

• Good Governance

• Global Competitiveness

• Inclusive and Sustainable Growth

• Climate Change

Programs for Management Excellence

MEMBER BENEFITS

MAP enhances Member Benefits by inviting knowledgeable speakers who can enlighten MAP members on important and current issues during the monthly MAP general membership meetings and the MAP CEO Academy’s management development fora. The MAP CEO Academy and the MAP Speakers Bureau provide members with the opportunity to share their knowledge and expertise and to learn from their fellow MAP members. MAP provides networking opportunities that enable MAP. members to get to know and interact with one another. For international networking, MAP continues to be a member of AAMO, the Asian Association of Management Organizations, which is the association of management organizations in the Asia Pacific. Countries represented in the AAMO include Australia, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Macau, Malaysia, Mauritius, Mongolia, Nepal, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, and the Philippines.

ADVOCACIES

MAP pursues Advocacies for Good Governance, Global Competitiveness, Inclusive and Sustainable Growth, and Climate Change. MAP’s vehicles for its advocacies include the “MAPping the Future” column every Monday in the Philippine Daily Inquirer, the “MAP. Insights” column every Tuesday in Business World, the MAP (map.org.ph), the weekly “The MAP Memo” electronic newsletter, among others.