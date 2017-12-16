World Bank hikes PH growth forecast

The World Bank has updated its Philippine growth forecast for 2017, taking into account a stronger-than-expected third quarter expansion.

The Washington-based lender now expects gross domestic product growth of 6.7 percent, up from 6.6 percent previously.

The updated forecast, which falls within the government’s 6.5-7.5 percent target, is lower than last year’s actual 6.9-percent growth.

“Continued global economic recovery gaining steam has led to higher than expected export growth for the Philippines and an encouraging upturn for the third quarter of 2017,” Birgit Hansl, World Bank lead economist for the Philippines, said in a statement on Friday.

The economy expanded by a better-than-expected 6.9 percent in the third quarter. Results for the second quarter were also revised upwards and year-to-date growth, at 6.7 percent, has kept the country on track to hit the 6.5-7.5 percent target.

A simultaneous recovery in major advanced economies and in developing economies is boosting global trade, Hansl said. For the Philippines, it means stronger import demand from the country’s main trading partners, such as the United States, Japan, and Europe.

The World Bank’s growth forecast for 2018 remains at 6.7 percent, lower than the official 7-8 percent goal.

“If investment growth accelerates faster along with increased spending in public infrastructure, economic expansion can be even higher in 2017 and 2018 and exceed the current projection of 6.7 percent,” Hansl said.

The World Bank is the latest to adjust its full-year forecast for the Philippines following the surprisingly strong third quarter result.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) earlier this week also upgraded its 2017 Philippine growth outlook to 6.7 percent from 6.5 percent.

“This outlook assumes that growth in the government’s infrastructure program will accelerate, supported by improvements in budget execution, with more large investment projects under way,” the ADB said.

ING Bank Manila, meanwhile, has raised its projection to 6.7 percent from 6.6 percent while IHS Markit also raised its forecast to 6.5 percent from 6.4 percent.

The research arm of Metropolitan Bank and Trust Co. announced an upward revision to 6.8 percent from 6.6 percent and Singapore-based DBS expects full-year growth to hit 6.7 percent, up from its previous forecast of 6.4 percent.