World Bank lauds PH infrastructure program for ‘developing assets, delivery system’

WASHINGTON-based World Bank lauded the Philippine government’s “Build Build Build” program, saying it not only creates opportunity for the country to develop infrastructure assets but also creates a system for infrastructure delivery.

“Infrastructure investment is a necessarily priority for promoting development. The ‘Build Build Build’ creates an opportunity for the country to not only build infrastructure assets but also creates a strong system for infrastructure delivery,” said Mara Warwick, World Bank Philippines Country Director Mara Warwick during The Manila Times 6th Business Forum on “Philippines 2021: Steering Toward the Golden Age of Infrastructure” at the Marriott Hotel in Pasay City on Friday.

“That could be the legacy of this program at this time and could provide the basics for the Philippine infrastructure program in the long term,” she said.

Warwick also said that the World Bank was looking forward on continuing its relationship with the Philippines by supporting its inclusive growth agenda. MAYVELIN U. CARABALLO