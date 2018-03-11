World champs descend on Davao for Alveo Ironman 70.3

Four world champions and a slew of topnotch triathletes gear up for a fierce showdown for Alveo Ironman 70.3 supremacy when the premier endurance event is fired off March 25 at Azuela Cove in Davao City.

Aussie Tim Reed, the world titlist in 2016, Mexico’s Mauricio Mendez and Bradley Weiss of South Africa, the Xterra world champions in 2016 and 2017, respectively, and three-time Ironman winner Craig Alexander head the elite 26 pros, including 12 in women’s division, vying in the keenly awaited event backed by title sponsor Alveo, an AyalaLand company, and organized by Sunrise Events, Inc.

SEI Wilfred Uytengsu and Davao, through Mayor Sara Duterte, have guaranteed a one-of-a-kind triathlon experience, this being held in the region for the first time, with the event are expected to further boost the economy and tourism of the host city.

“With its blend of nature and urban infrastructure, not to mention a course with unfamiliar terrain and challenges, Davao and Azuela Cove will surely offer a true test of triathlon for this world-class field,” said Uytengsu.

Other fancied names vying are Xterra champion Ben Allen, and Canadian Brent McMahon, a three-time North American Ironman 70.3 champion, while last year’s Century Tuna Ironman 70.3 Subic titlist Radka Kahlefeldt of the Czech Republic banners the women’s field that includes equally talented Dimity Lee Duke of Australia and Anna Eberhardt of Hungary.

The Alveo Ironman also marks the kickoff leg of SEI’s series of triathlon events for its milestone 10th season with the leading organizer of premier sequential endurance races in the country now going nationwide with 70.3 championships also lined up in Luzon and Visayas.

A total of 1,782 participants from 39 countries are vying in the inaugural Mindanao staging of the highly successful 1.9K swim, 90K bike, 21K run series presented by Petron, Dept. of Tourism and Tourism Promotions Board and hosted by Davao and Azuela Cove. For details, visit sunriseevents.com.ph.

Also on tap in the upcoming event are the Iron Girl, a 5km fun run sponsored by Herbalife, and the first Alaska Ironkids swim-bike-run, open to children 6-to-14 years old. The local junior version of the Ironman is staged to promote a well-balanced lifestyle for kids and at the same time serves as venue for family bonding.

Other backers of the event are 2Go Express, Powerade, Wilkins Pure Purified Water, Sportswear, TYR, GU, Aboitiz Power, Davao Light, David’s Salon, Intercare, Davao Metro Shuttle, Prudential Guarantee, HyperHD on Cignal, AsiaTri.com, FinisherPix, TriLife and The Philippine STAR, Alaska, AlcoPlus, ApoAgua, Cetaphil, Daylong, Devant, Fern-C, Penong’s Barbecue Seafood and Grill, Sanicare, Storck, Timex, Seda, Park Inn, Waterfront, Marco Polo and Active Network.

The event will also showcase noted medal designer Kublai Millan, who is noted for making the large sculptures displayed all over Davao. His art is influenced by Mindanao and his themes include children, combining Christians, Muslims and indigenous people and nature.