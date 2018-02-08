World court to hold preliminary examination on Duterte, illegal drug campaign

THE International Criminal Court will conduct a preliminary examination on the anti-drug campaign of President Rodrigo Duterte, Malacanang said on Thursday.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque said the ICC has informed the government about initial proceedings following a “communication” by a Filipino lawyer filed against Duterte for alleged crimes against humanity.

The preliminary examination will only determine whether or not there is basis to conduct a formal investigation against Duterte, Roque said.

“It is not a complaint, it is a communication because there are no charges yet, so it emanated from the communication filed by individuals alleging crimes against humanity in the Philippines,” Roque said.

Roque said that Duterte welcomed the move because it would give him the opportunity to defend his name and his anti-drug war campaign.

“The President has made it clear that he will communicate, that he will assert the legality of the war against drugs as a valid exercise of sovereign powers and therefore the element required for a crime against humanity is lacking,” Roque said.

Roque also said that the Palace suspected that local administration critics were behind the communication.

“Obviously, this is intended to embarrass the President but the President is a lawyer, he knows what the procedures are. The President has said that if need be, he will argue his case personally before the ICC,” Roque said.

“He wants to be in Court and put the prosecutor on the stand to ask, ‘who prodded you to proceed [with]the preliminary examination?’ Because it is the suspicion of the president that it is, of course, the domestic enemies of [the]state [who are]behind this,” Roque said.

Roque also slammed the conduct of the preliminary examination, saying that it is a waste of time and resource since Duterte’s drug war was “lawful” and not a crime against humanity.

Duterte whose drug war is the centerpiece of his administration has been criticized here and abroad because of the extrajudicial killings that resulted from the campaign, most prominent of which were the deaths of three teens, mere suspects, in the hands of police. RALPH EDWIN U. VILLANUEVA