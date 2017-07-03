World debut of 10th-generation Honda Accord set for July 14

Honda last week released a concept sketch highlighting the aggressive stance and proportion of the all-new 2018 Honda Accord that will make its global debut in Detroit and via YouTube Livestream on July 14 (July 15 in Manila), at 11 a.m. EDT. The all-new Accord – the most fun-to-drive, premium and dramatically styled Accord ever – is the 10th generation of America’s best-selling mid-sized sedan, the No. 1choice of individual American car buyers cumulatively since 2010.

Earlier this month, the company announced plans for a new Accord that will feature three powerful and fuel-efficient powertrains, including two new direct-injected and turbocharged engines paired with either a new Honda-developed 10-speed automatic transmission, CVT or a 6-speed manual transmission depending on the engine, as well as the next-generation of Honda’s two-motor hybrid powertrain technology. Honda will share additional details of its powertrain performance, along with the new design and technology at the event.

A perennial bestseller with American car buyers, the Accord has been the US retail sales leader in the mid-sized sedan segment for four straight years (2013-2016). For the first five months of 2017, based on retail sales to individual buyers, Accord is the top selling mid-sized sedan in America and the second best-selling passenger car overall, surpassed only by the new Honda Civic. Accord also is an unprecedented 31-time recipient of Car and Driver magazine’s coveted 10 Best award.

Since its launch in 1976, American car buyers have purchased more than 13 million Accords. It was the first vehicle from a Japanese automaker to be made in America and has been in continuous production at Honda’s Marysville, Ohio auto plant since November 1982. Cumulative US production of Accord now exceed 11 million units over 35 years of US manufacturing.

