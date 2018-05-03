WORLD DOMINATION

Volvo

The new Volvo XC60 midsize SUV was named World Car of the Year 2018 at the New York Auto Show, adding another accolade to Volvo’s growing list. It had earlier earned the prestigious North American Utility of the Year Award at the Geneva Motor Show. The XC60 is the preferred choice of drivers as it boasts the T8 Twin Engine petrol plug-in hybrid at the top of the powertrain range, delivering 407hp and acceleration from 0-100km in just 5.3 seconds.

