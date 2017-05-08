What world leaders say about Macron’s victory

PARIS: Pro-EU centrist Emmanuel Macron stormed to victory in the French presidential election on Sunday, roundly defeating his far-right rival Marine Le Pen in a run-off vote.

Here is a selection of comments from world leaders and other political heavyweights on Macron’s election victory.

United States

“Congratulations to Emmanuel Macron on his big win today as the next President of France. I look very much forward to working with him!” President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter.

Germany

“Congratulations, @EmmanuelMacron. Your victory is a victory for a strong and united Europe and for French-German friendship,” said Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman.

Britain

“The Prime Minister warmly congratulates President-elect Macron on his election success. France is one of our closest allies and we look forward to working with the new President on a wide range of shared priorities,” said a Downing Street spokesman.

Prime Minister Theresa May also discussed Brexit with Macron, saying “the UK wants a strong partnership with a secure and prosperous EU once we leave,” the spokesman added.

European Union

“Happy that the French chose a European future,” European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker wrote on Twitter.

EU Council President Donald Tusk also offered his congratulations, saying the French had chosen “liberty, equality and fraternity” and “said no to the tyranny of fake news”.

European Parliament President Antonio Tajani told Agence France-Presse: “We have received a vote of confidence from France in the European Union.”

Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said “the victory of President-elect Macron is a symbolic victory against inward-looking and protectionist moves and shows a vote of confidence in the EU”.

Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he wanted to work together with Macron on a “progressive agenda” to “promote international security, increase collaboration in science and technology, and create good, middle-class jobs on both sides of the Atlantic”.

Australia

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said he had congratulated Macron and had received a text back saying he was “looking forward to working together”.

Highlighting the cooperation between French and Australian soldiers during World War I, he added: “We have been side-by-side in freedom’s cause for over a century, and we are side-by-side in freedom’s cause in the Middle East today. So we have great work to do to make the ties between France and Australia stronger still.”

Greece

Prime Minister Alexis Tspiras said Macron’s victory was “an inspiration for France and for Europe”, adding he was “sure we will work closely together.”

Spain

“Congratulations to @EmmanuelMacron, new president of #France. Let us work in France and Spain for a stable, prosperous and more integrated Europe,” Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said in a tweet.

Ireland

“I am delighted that a leader with a positive ambition for Europe has won this election,” said Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny.

“There’s lots of work ahead for all of us in Europe, in a challenging environment, not least on Brexit.”

New Zealand

Prime Minister Bill English welcomed Macron’s victory as “good for political stability”, adding “it’s a result I think a lot of people will see as making a clear path for France”.

Sweden

“This is a victory for the French people and for European cooperation. New opportunities will now open up for the proactive agenda needed to strengthen the EU, including more jobs and fair working conditions, a stronger climate policy and a functioning asylum system in which everyone takes responsibility,” said Prime Minister Stefan Lofven.

Brazil

“I congratulate @EmmanuelMacron on his victory in the French presidential election. Brazil and France will continue to work together for democracy, human rights, development, integration and peace,” tweeted President Michel Temer.

Others

Defeated US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who like Macron had her campaign hacked, tweeted: “Victory for Macron, for France, the EU, & the world. Defeat to those interfering w/democracy. (But the media says I can’t talk about that).”

– American civil rights leader Jesse Jackson tweeted: “Congratulations people of France. You have voted for unity over division, hope instead of fear.”

– “The French people refused the politics of hate and voted to uphold our shared values of liberte, egalite, and fraternite,” New York City mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted.

– Nigel Farage, former leader of British anti-EU party UKIP and one of the most vocal campaigners for Brexit, said on Twitter: “A giant deceit has been voted for today. Macron will be Juncker’s puppet.”

– In The Netherlands, Dutch far-right leader Geert Wilders commiserated with Le Pen, saying in a tweet: “Well done anyway @MLP_officiel millions of patriots voted for you! You will win next time — and so will I!”

– In Austria, Heinz-Christian Strache, head of the far-right Freedom Party, said Le Pen deserves “respect… She is from now on the strongest opposition force against Macron.” AFP

AFP/CC