World leaders take stock of Trump win

PARIS: Politicians worldwide took stock Wednesday of Donald Trump’s shock US election victory, with the president-elect winning praise from far-right figures and cautious welcome from key US allies.

European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini :

“EU-US ties are deeper than any change in politics. We’ll continue to work together, rediscovering the strength of Europe.”

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, via Twitter: “Only by cooperating closely can the EU and the US continue to make a difference when dealing with unprecedented challenges such as Daesh (the Islamic State group), the threats to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, climate change and migration.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a message to Trump, “expressed hope for mutual work on bringing US-Russia relations out of their critical condition”.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg: “US leadership is as important as ever… A strong NATO is good for the United States, and good for Europe.”

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who leads a right-wing coalition with a strong anti-immigration stance: “Congratulations. What a great news. Democracy is still alive.”

British eurosceptic politician Nigel Farage, instrumental in promoting Britain’s shock vote in June to leave the European Union:

“I hand over the mantle to @realDonaldTrump! Many congratulations. You have fought a brave campaign.”

French politician Marine Le Pen, head of the far-right anti-immigration National Front (FN) party: “Congratulations to the new president of the United States Donald Trump and to the free American people”.

Matteo Salvini, leader of Italy’s far-right anti-immigration party the Northern League, via Twitter: “Now it’s our turn.”

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, offering “heartfelt congratulations”: “Japan and the United States are unshakeable allies connected by common values such as freedom, democracy, basic human rights and rule of law.”

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif: “Every US president has to understand the realities of today’s world. The most important thing is that the future US president sticks to agreements, to engagements undertaken.”

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas, through a spokesman: “We are ready to deal with the elected president on the basis of a two-state solution and to establish a Palestinian state on the 1967 borders.”

Lech Walesa, Nobel peace prize winner and former Polish president: “We have to fix the democratic system because if we do not, we will see more of this kind of incident or, worse, democracy will find itself out on the street.”

Australian Foreign Minister Julia Bishop:

“We will do what we can to ensure the new US administration is focused on our region because that is in our national interest.”

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven: “This is an election outcome that many people feel concerned about but that we have prepared for. Sweden has a long tradition of cooperation with US governments, regardless of party political affiliations, and the Swedish government will contact the administration… to safeguard Swedish and European interests, and to promote global security and stability.”

Dutch Foreign Minister Bert Koenders: “We will judge him by his deeds.” AFP

