World University Golf Championship begins May 16

The 2018 Fédération Internationale du Sport Universitaire (FISU) World University Golf Championship will tee off on May 16 at the Pradera Verde Golf Club in Lubao, Pampanga.

The Philippines will be the third Asian nation to host the 72-hole event following the hosting of Taiwan and Thailand in 2002, and 2004 respectively.

“Maybe 15 to 18 countries will be participating but still not confirmed yet,” said Federation of School Sports Association of the Philippines (FESSAP) secretary-general Graham Lim.

The International Golf Federation headed by Singapore’s Nicholas Stewart Shan has already conducted a technical inspection in preparation for the annual event.

Among the nations which have confirmed their participation in the four-day competition are Argentina, Australia, Germany, Hong Kong, Switzerland, Philippines, and reigning champion France.

The tournament which is organized by the FESSAP and sanctioned by the FISU will be divided into four divisions namely men’s and women’s individual competitions, and the men’s and women’s team classifications.

Opening ceremonies are scheduled on May 15 with Lubao Mayor Mylyn Pineda-Cayabyab welcoming all the delegates at 4 p.m.