World Vision continues ‘Lead A Child’ campaign

World Vision aims to help improve the functional literacy of children under its care through its 2017 back-to-school campaign called “Lead A Child.”

Done yearly since 2015, this campaign equips World Vision’s more than 33,000 registered children in the Philippines with bags containing notebooks, papers, pens, and other school materials.

One of the recipients is Manuel of North Cotabato. He has changed a lot since World Vision visited him during its back-to-school campaign last year.

“I’m happy that I’m one of the children who will receive learning materials from our sponsors. Because of them, I have nice things for school,” Manuel shared shyly in his native dialect.

Sporting a blue and green polo paired with denim shorts and slippers, Manuel sat comfortably on a wooden material he uses to gather firewood. He carefully laid out his notebooks, proudly showing his progress in school.

Manuel’s father works as a carpenter. At best, his father earns P200 a day. At worst, he barely earns a centavo. Since his mother left them a few years ago, Manuel’s grandmother was left to take care of him and his younger brother.

“I want to be an engineer someday. I want to build a beautiful house for my grandmother, father, and brother. I work hard so that when I finish my studies, I can repay my father and grandmother for enduring and striving to raise us well,” the boy shared.

Despite difficult conditions, Manuel is able to continue his studies and reach for his dreams with help from World Vision’s generous sponsors and donors.

Manuel ranked sixth in the previous grading. One of his teachers described him as obedient and hardworking. When asked for his advice to children his age, he said, “Take your education seriously. Study well so when the time comes, you can help your family in their hardships.”

By supporting World Vision’s Lead a Child campaign, you can inspire more children like Manuel to value the importance of education and ensure that they continue to get the support they need to reach their dreams.

Log on to www.worldvision.org.ph to support or know more about the campaign.