Worldinbrief

STUDENT WHO KILLED PARENTS AT US UNIVERSITY IN CUSTODY

CHICAGO: A university student who fatally shot his parents on his school campus in the US state of Michigan was arrested without incident after an hours-long manhunt, officials said early Saturday. The episode had put the Central Michigan University campus into lockdown Friday morning—trapping students in classrooms and dormitories until mid-afternoon—while police conducted an expansive search for the 19-year-old suspected gunman James Eric Davis. Davis was turned in by “an individual on a train passing through the north end of campus shortly after midnight,” university officials said. The suspect is accused of killing his father, a police officer, and mother in a shooting inside a dormitory building in what a university police spokesman described as a “family-type domestic issue.” There were no other casualties. The college campus in the city of Mount Pleasant in central Michigan was on lockdown hours after the 8:30 a.m. shooting, as federal, state and local law enforcement searched for Davis using helicopters and police dogs. University officials announced at 3 p.m. that students were finally being escorted out of buildings by police.

CAMEROON BANS NIGHTTIME DRIVING IN RESTIVE SOUTHWEST

YAOUNDÉ: Drivers in one of Cameroon’s restive English-speaking provinces have been banned from driving at night for a month, as tensions run high between government forces and separatists. Vehicles in five of the Southwest Region’s six districts are not allowed on the road between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. local time with the exception of ambulances as well as state and police cars, an official statement said. The renewable ban, which entered into force at the start of the month, will remain in place for 30 days said regional Governor Bernard Okalia Bilai said in the statement. A push for independence from the majority French-speaking country has sparked deadly unrest in Cameroon’s two anglophone provinces, home to around a fifth of the 23-million population.