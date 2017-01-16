World’s 1st global online property listing site launched

US-based real estate tech startup Global Listings, Inc. launched what it claims is the first global online property listing service, the company announced in a statement over the weekend.

The website, GlobalListings.com, launched with more than 173,000 listings from all over the world.

In a statement, Global Listings, Inc. founder Michael Gerrity said, “As the real estate industry has really gone global in the last decade, coupled with the explosion of cross-border property transactions occurring worldwide, we are really excited to launch the first truly global international property listings search platform to accommodate the growing needs of a globally connect world.”

Currently, there are 115 listings in the Philippines, mostly for residential properties in Metro Manila, but also including some vacation and commercial properties in locations such as Boracay and La Union.

The website indicated that any property owner, broker, agent, developer, homebuilder, real estate fund manager, real estate investment trust (Reit), bank real estate office, or government agency can register with the site and upload their own property listings on a month-to-month basis, either as a free listing, or as a premium paid listing. The main advantage of the paid service, the site explained, is that premium listings are placed at the top of results pages, and can be featured in sidebar ads during site visitors’ searches.

Online inquiries about property listings are emailed directly to the seller at no cost, the site added.

According to Global Listings’ Gerrity, the idea for the site was inspired by the increasing interest of foreign investors in overseas property, which was reflected in an increase in searches in the past couple of years by foreign site visitors to property listing sites in a number of countries.