World’s biggest arena welcomes 2017 with a bang

THE Philippine Arena, the world’s biggest indoor arena, will host two huge events this week to usher in the New Year.

GP Santos 4th, Chief Operating Officer of the Philippine Arena, said the PBA Manila Classico game will be held on December 25 at the 55,000-seater venue. A two-day New Year Countdown will follow from December 30 to December 31.

“In the Philippines, the basic unit of society is the family, and here the family is not just composed of a married couple and their children, it also includes grandparents, cousins, househelp, and even close friends,” Santos said.

“The development of the Philippine Arena is geared towards strengthening the ties of this unit, the bonds of

family, because we believe that this is the foundation of a strong society. This is why we have created a venue for families to come together, through exciting activities that can only be found in Ciudad de Victoria,” he added.

Santos said the two activities to be held at the Philippine Arena typify the kind of family-centered events frequently held at the 140-hectare Ciudad de Victoria property in Bulacan.

“Filipinos have an enduring love affair with basketball, and it appeals to people of all ages. The PBA Manila Classico, pitting Barangay Ginebra San Miguel against the Star Hotshots, is the kind of sporting event that the whole family can enjoy,” Santos said.

He said families can usher in the New Year at the Ciudad de Victoria complex, with attractions like giant inflatable slides and carnival rides, as well as events to be top-billed by popular local artists like the Juan dela Cruz band and a 30-minute fireworks display to usher in the New Year.

Promoting family values has been at the core of Philippine Arena activities. This year, the Arena hosted various events that highlight the importance of family, such as the Philippine Arena Weekend Market, where friends and families can enjoy food, bazaars, zumba, biking, and jogging around the lush scenery of Ciudad de Victoria.

The Philippine Sports Stadium, located in the area, is currently the home of the University of the Philippines Track and Field Team. It also hosted Asia’s top football tournament, the 2016 AFF Suzuki Cup, in November this year.

Santos said enhanced access and more exciting activities should be expected with the opening of the Philippine Arena Exit and the launch of its big tent to cater to small and medium venues.

“We expect big things for the Philippine Arena and Ciudad de Victoria in 2017, and we hope that this way we can do our share to bring families together and strengthen the foundation of our great country,” he added.