World’s famous cities reimagined in flying art gallery

Most in flight tray tables are seen for their plain purpose—to hold in-flight food. But for air carrier Delta and beverage company Coca-Cola, tray tables can also be canvasses for works of art.

Together with 12 artists from around the world, the two companies have created an art gallery in the sky—transforming the tray tables on one of the airline’s 767 aircraft into one-of- a-kind works of art.

Each artist brought their own personal style and taste to their trays and drew inspiration from some of the airline’s most popular destinations, including: Amsterdam, Atlanta, London, Los Angeles, Mexico City, New York City, Paris, Sao Paulo, Seattle, Seoul, Shanghai and Tokyo. Each piece of art celebrates themes of optimism, travel, refreshment and happiness.

More on each artist and their specific tray table art below:

Sac Magique (Amsterdam)

Dutch waffles and bicyclists float through the flower-lined streets of Amsterdam in Sac’s whimsical tribute to the city he loves.

• Adam Pinsley (Atlanta) – A designer in Delta’s creative department, Adam used actual jet paint and his signature drip-art style to blend the colors of Coca-Cola and Delta in this tribute to Atlanta.

• Stevie Gee (Los Angeles) – In Stevie’s Los Angeles, the stars of Hollywood Boulevard are playfully juxtaposed with the everyday people who walk on them.

• Noma Bar (London) – As a London-based artist, Noma is inspired by the weather and how it affects the mood of the city.

• Pedro Campiche (New York City) – Pedro gives us a fresh look at New York City by reimagining the city’s iconic skyline through the lens of street art.

• Skip Hursch (Mexico City) –In Skip’s work, the vivid colors and motifs of Central American textile design get a modern twist and give us a taste of the vibrant Mexican capital.

• Alex Yanes (Sao Paulo) – Alex drew inspiration from the street art of Sao Paulo to create this portrait of a boy brimming with optimism as he flies high above the city.

• James Eads (Paris) – With its swirling, effervescent night sky, James’ portrait of Paris captures the magic of the city at night.

• Will Bryant (Seattle) – In depicting Seattle, Will drew inspiration from the rivers, mountains and rain-misted evergreens that surround the city and lend it a refreshing, down-to-earth vibe.

• Ping Zhu (Shanghai) – In Ping’s work, we see Shanghai through the prism of the street market, the place where food, commerce and culture bubble over and tell the story of China’s past and present.

• Paola Gracey (Tokyo) – The mesmerizing lights and neon signs of Tokyo take on a life of their own through Paola’s invigorating use of glitter, paint drips and epoxy resin.

• Yulia Brodskaya (Seoul) – Although it may appear painted, Yulia’s portrait of Seoul is crafted entirely with paper. This unique style seamlessly captures the flavor of the city, its vibrant colors, and iconic cuisine.