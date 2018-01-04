World’s first Michelin-starred ramen house lands in the Philippines

A lot of international food trends have taken the Manila food scene throughout the years. Filipinos have seen the rise of Korean restaurants, froyo, milktea, monster desserts and more. But one particular craze is poised to continuously dominate 2018—ramen.

Ramen stores may have opened left and right in the metro but only one comes with a prestigious Michelin star to boot. Tsuta, the world’s first ramen house to be given such a distinction, has opened a store for the first time in Manila after six international branches, right at the city center in Bonifacio High Street, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

Tsuta is now serving Manila its award-winning dishes Shoyu Soba (soy-based sauce) ramen, Shio Soba (Okinawa sea salt and Mongolian rock salt-based sauce) ramen, and Miso Soba (Hatcho Miso-flavored) ramen.

Tsuta ramen boasts of a deliciously flavored soup base created from fresh ingredients and a blend of three different broths—one from the stock of asari clams, another from imported Japanese fish katakuchi, mackerel, and anchovy, and another from the stock of whole chickens. The noodles are also freshly made onsite from specially selected whole wheat and whole grain flours combined until the perfect texture is achieved, so it marries well with the ramen soup base. Each bowl is then topped with succulent char siu.

Founded in 2012 in Tokyo by Chef Onishi Yuki, the name of the shop originates from his dream of nurturing ramen into a noodle dish that Japan will boast about.

Chef Onishi shared that he is extremely meticulous and hands-on, carefully selecting the ingredients and adding unusual flavors like truffle puree to make the soup of his signature dishes, Shoyu Ramen, Shio Ramen, and Miso Ramen. He also masterfully controls the kitchen conditions to ensure the noodles made freshly every day are of the best quality.

The news of Tsuta’s ramen spread across Japan and all over the globe, and in 2015, it was awarded with a Michelin star for the 2016, 2017, and 2018 editions of the Michelin Guide — widely regarded as the gastronomic bible of the world. This distinction is not only an impressive feat, considering that Tokyo is filled to the brim with ramen houses, but it is also a nod that Tsuta’s ramen is how authentic ramen should be.

A 48-seater restaurant with both bar- and table-seating setups, Tsuta Manila specializes authenticity and quality of their food as the restaurant imports ingredients straight from Japan and the chefs underwent rigorous training from the founder himself.

“Together with chef Onishi Yuki, we are very excited to bring Tsuta’s delicious ramen to the Philippines,” says Eric Dee, COO and managing director of Foodee Global Concepts which helped Chef Onishi introduce his ramen house to Filipinos.

“When it comes to food, Filipinos want nothing but the best. We invite everyone to come and try the world’s first Michelin-starred Ramen.”

Tsuta Manila is located at C3 Bonifacio High Street Central.