World’s rights hearings on fossil fuel firms begin

HEARINGS kicked off on Tuesday in the Philippines on contribution of fossil fuel companies to human rights harms resulting from climate change, according to the Commission on Human Rights (CHR).

The commission said this is the world’s first national human rights investigation of its kind of the “Carbon Majors” including 47 investor-owned carbon and caement producers, among them Shell, BHP Billiton, BP, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, ENI, ExxonMobil, Glencore, OMV, Repsol, Sasol, Suncor, Total and RWE.

Scientists and legal experts are among those who will testify.

Jose Luis Martin Gascon, CHR chairman, said impact of significant changes in global temperatures and rising sea levels on people’s lives can no longer be ignored.

“We have been witness ourselves in this country to a spate of natural disasters and super typhoons such as Ondoy, Sendong, Pablo and of course Yolanda, with grave consequences. Some of the survivors and victims of these disasters who have directly suffered from them are here with us today,” Gascon said at the opening of the first hearing session.

In 2015, a petition was filed before the commission by representatives of communities across the country. They were the survivors of super-typhoons such as Yolanda, fisherfolk from Alabat originally known for its rich fishing grounds, communities living nea rthe Bataan coal power plant situated in Central Luzon in the Philippines, and civil society groups, including Greenpeace Southeast Asia-Philippines.

Greenpeace said the petition, which triggered the investigation, has the potential to shift global understanding of corporate responsibility for climate change, bringing attention to the role of fossil fuel companies in creating the climate crisis.

Amalie Obusan, Greenpeace Southeast Asia-Philippines country director, said the petitioners aim to set the record straight by demonstrating that the coal, oil and gas companies are the most responsible for the climate crisis and must take action to prevent further harm resulting from impacts.

“Justice must be delivered to the communities living on the frontlines of the climate crisis. Their basic rights to food, water, shelter, health and even life are under threat from climate change. It is the fossil fuel companies who hold the lion’s share of responsibility for climate change and the harms it creates, and they can and must be held accountable,” Obusan added.

People from different sectors of the community who have been impacted by climate change are participating in the hearings as well as the Climate Change Commission of the Philippines and other local and international experts.

Obusan said they will testify about climate science and impacts, the link between climate change and human rights and the responsibility of fossil fuel companies to respect human rights.

Lisa Hamilton, director of the Energy and Climate Program of the Center for International Environmental Law, said the petition is both a moral and legal plea to address climate change.

“Climate change is one of the greatest threats to human rights of our time and an opportunity to uphold the rule of law where corporate actors that have contributed to climate change and knew about the foreseeable harms caused by climate change have a responsibility to respect human rights,” Hamilton and one of the expert witnesses noted.

The petitioners demand that representatives of the companies attend the public hearings and present their plans for phasing out fossil fuels in order to prevent future human rights harms resulting from the impacts of climate change.

Rica Diamzon Cahilig, an indigenous peoples youth leader, is among those who opened the first day of the public hearings to share how climate change has impacted her family, education and even the cultural tradition of pagdadanso, which is on the verge of extinction.

“We used to be able to go to the mountains when food is unavailable in the city. But we cannot do that now,” Cahilig said.

Greenpeace said more hearings are scheduled in the Philippines, the US and Europe in the coming months, expecting that the commission’s investigation will concluded by the end of this year and issue its resolution in early 2019.